DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas air travelers will soon be able to get a classic taste of home before leaving home (or immediately upon returning) as DFW International Airport is adding a Whataburger.

The DFW Airport Board approved the plan at Thursday’s board meeting.

The airport tweeted, “You’ve heard the rumors. It’s now official, @ Whataburger is coming soon to a terminal near you.”

You've heard the rumors.

It's now official, @Whataburger is coming soon to a terminal near you. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/CQfeXWYCXn — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) August 2, 2018

On Wednesday Whataburger released a statement saying:

“We absolutely love hearing from so many fans traveling through DFW International Airport and are excited about the opportunity to cure their cravings,” Whataburger Corporate Communications said in a statement. “There are a number of factors that go into our decision to build a restaurant in any location, and this vote is one of several steps needed to move forward. At this time, no plans have been finalized. In the meantime, we encourage fans to visit us at any of our area restaurants for their favorite Whataburger meal 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The restaurant is expected to open in Terminal E sometime in 2019.