ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM) – Sparks flew inside an Asheville bar early Wednesday morning,

Asheville Police said someone in a 4-door, light-colored SUV, similar to a Kia Sorrento, tossed a firework into the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge while the vehicle was driving passed it.

The Police Department has no suspects in custody and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and who was in it.

One person inside the bar suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Surveillance video inside the bar showed a few people running for cover once the lit firework was inside.

Moments later it went off.

screen shot 2018 08 02 at 2 17 31 pm Firework Tossed Into Bar From Inside Moving Vehicle

fireworks tossed into bar (Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge)

