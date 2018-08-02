ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two former employees are suing the city of Rowlett, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and violations of the Texas Whistleblower Protection Act.

Lawsuits filed by former Chief Financial Officer, Kimberly Wilson, and Human Resources employee, Brandi Bull, Wednesday, claim they were fired after raising the alarm about problems within City Hall.

Wilson’s lawsuit claims Police Chief Mike Broadnax “often talked about sex… describing his sexual preferences and being naked at home.”

She alleges he responded to a complaint she made saying “it was too bad if you don’t like it – it’s just who I am.”

Bull’s lawsuit accuses her supervisor, the former director of human resources of walking around “with no shirt on” asking employees “to touch his pecs and biceps.” She claims he boasted he “hired his staff based on their 8 x 10 pictures.”

The lawsuit also alleges he facilitated the promotion and pay increase of a coworker with whom he was having an affair.

That Human Resources director was terminated in 2015, according the lawsuit, but Bull said her role in that decision upset the city manager, ultimately leading to her own termination.

One red flag Wilson said she raised as the city’s Chief Financial Officer was over finances involving a public-private partnership to build a widely publicized eight-acre Crystal Lagoon, a feature recently scrapped by the project’s developer.

“The costs were exorbitant,” the lawsuit says, detailing issues with the bond helping pay for the project.

Wilson also says she warned the city manager over the construction of a radio tower on the wrong piece of a land, a mistake that cost the city nearly half a million dollars.

City leaders, the lawsuit claims, “decided to keep building on the land rather than admit their error.”

The two plaintiffs declined a request for an interview through their attorney. A city spokesperson referred questions about the lawsuit to the city attorney, who has not yet responded to CBS11.

