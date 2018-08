FORT WORTH (CBSDFW,COM) – A well-known Fort Worth gymnastics coach wanted on child sex abuse and aggravated sexual assault of a child charges was arrested outside of Indianapolis.

Skipper Glenn Crawley, 51, was taken into custody at the home where he was staying in Indiana.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville, Indiana, pending extradition to Texas.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.