FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died in the back of a Fort Worth patrol vehicle after complaining about “medical issues” while in custody, police say.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Griggs Avenue on July 26 at around 9:30 p.m. in regards to a call about an armed man trying to break into a residence. They found the found armed with a pipe, and he was safely detained without incident.

After he was placed in handcuffs, police say the man began to complain about “medical issues.” He was placed inside the patrol vehicle, and no medical attention was called as officers investigated.

According to police, the man was conscious and responded to officers’ questions during that time.

After the officers finished interviewing witnesses at the scene, the man was found unresponsive inside the patrol vehicle. They immediately started providing medical aid and called for an ambulance.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Fort Worth Police Department is conducting an investigation into the man’s death. The officers involved were temporarily reassigned to administrative duties.

Police say they have been in contact with the man’s family, who have expressed privacy during the investigation.