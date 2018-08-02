  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio aquarium said that he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature’s well-being, and was trying to save the animal.

Anthony Shannon is charged with felony theft for stealing the horn shark on Saturday from the San Antonio Aquarium. The heist was captured on surveillance video. It shows a man grabbing the shark from a petting tank and later wheeling it away in a baby stroller, with two other people.

Security footage showed that the suspects brought their own net to capture the creature.

The 16-inch shark was recovered Monday night from Shannon’s home.

Stolen Shark

(credit: KENS-TV)

Shannon told KENS-TV in San Antonio that he is an “activist, not a criminal.” He explained that he had become concerned about aquarium conditions after posing as a salt distributor about a month ago and taking water samples. Shannon and the other suspect staked out the small petting tank for more than an hour, the aquarium said in a statement.

“I took a shark, which was wrong,” Shannon said. “As an activist, I have a mission. It’s not a mission to steal for profit. The mission is to get the fish to better health.”

Anthony Shannon

(credit: KENS-TV)

The aquarium said that its animals are well cared for, and that water quality is tested daily.

According to the aquarium’s statement, after taking the shark, the suspects entered a filter room and poured a bucket of bleach solution into the exhibit’s filtration system. The solution is typically used by employees to disinfect aquarium tools, and it caused harm to other wildlife.

The solution’s bucket was then used to help transport the shark out of the aquarium, officials said.

