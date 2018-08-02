SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM) – Too cute! Some rare twin red pandas were born earlier this summer at a zoo in upstate New York. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse announced the birth on Tuesday, but the bears were actually born back on June 21.

Red pandas are typically found in Asia, and are considered to be an endangered species. There are believed to be less than 10,000 red pandas living within the forested areas of the Himalayas.

Zookeepers have named the male cubs Loofah and Doofah, after characters in “The Land Before Time” series of animated dinosaur movies. They were born to a breeding pair of red pandas at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo — mother Tabei and father Ketu.

Officials with the zoo said that the cubs are bottle feeding, because Tabei was having difficulty caring for the babies.

This is Tabei’s third set of cubs since 2015. Her previous children have been sent to four other zoos across the country.