IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday, crews started driving some of the vehicles out of what’s left of the Irving parking garage that collapsed two days before.

Irving’s Assistant Fire Chief J. Taylor said as many as 15 cars were being removed so crews have room to shore up the most dangerous parts of the garage.

Taylor said engineers have to make sure the garage is safe before they can retrieve the rest of the vehicles. “Through the weekend, they’ll start applying temporary shoring to the structure, so that it becomes more stable in an effort to get the unaffected vehicles out of this.”

He said Monday would be the earliest to remove the rest of the cars and trucks.

As many as 70 vehicles were in the garage when it gave way.

To prepare for the work, crews brought-in very heavy equipment late Thursday afternoon that will be needed for engineers to temporarily shore-up the garage.

Engineers also used a drone to take still photos and video inside the most dangerous parts of the garage to assess the damage.

The site has been secured since Tuesday evening when crews installed fencing around the garage and hired security guards to keep curiosity-seekers out.

That wasn’t the case moments after the garage collapsed without warning midday Tuesday.

Newly released body camera video shows Irving police officers urging people to stay away from the parking garage moments after it collapsed.

Some people inside nearby offices rushed outside to see if anyone was trapped inside the rubble.

Others were curious about what happened.

Tommy Richardson was among those who watched it happen from his office. “It was like this low deep rumbling sound and then I just turned to my left and saw the upper deck come crashing down on the lower deck. Dust was flying in the air and it was a pretty surreal moment.”

We called the property manager responsible for the garage, Lincoln Properties, but we didn’t hear back.