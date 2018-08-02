SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Local) – A Michigan family got dinner and a show when their pizza delivery boy shocked them with his amazing piano skills.

In a July 25 Facebook post, Julie Varchetti says her husband ordered pizza for their children from Hungry Howie’s. When Bryce the pizza delivery driver arrived, he noticed the family’s piano and asked if he could play.

“This is the treat they got!!!! Figures I wasn’t home,” Varchetti joked after seeing Bryce’s stunning performance of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” The young man’s impromptu concert has become a viral sensation, being viewed over 680,000 times on the Michigan mom’s page.

18-year-old Bryce Dudal says he is a self-taught piano player. “It’s always a big stress reliever to be able to just bust out some Beethoven or Mozart,” the recent high school graduate said, via WNEM.

The teen’s amazing talent doesn’t stop at the piano. Dudal is reportedly headed to college in the fall on a baseball scholarship.