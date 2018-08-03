LIVE VIDEOChopper 11 Over Massive Wildfire In Wise County
Wise County wildfire (Chopper 11)

ALVORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Windy dry conditions are fueling a brush fire in Wise County.

It’s happening near CR 2391 and Old Decatur Road in an area impacted by drought.

2a2a40b2024048f49658bed6319e6e2c Brush Fire Burns In Wise County

Wise County wildfire (Chopper 11)

The fire is 0 percent contained, according to officials.

Thick, black smoke has enveloped a large swath of land — about 500 acres.

Airplanes and choppers could be seen flying overhead dropping water and red fire retardant.

screen shot 2018 08 03 at 4 41 22 pm Brush Fire Burns In Wise County

Helicopters were flying to nearby ponds to refill tanks suspended below. They quickly flew over flames to drop more water.

This is a developing story, click back for updates.

