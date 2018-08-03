ALVORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Windy dry conditions are fueling a brush fire in Wise County.

It’s happening near CR 2391 and Old Decatur Road in an area impacted by drought.

The fire is 0 percent contained, according to officials.

Thick, black smoke has enveloped a large swath of land — about 500 acres.

Airplanes and choppers could be seen flying overhead dropping water and red fire retardant.

Helicopters were flying to nearby ponds to refill tanks suspended below. They quickly flew over flames to drop more water.

