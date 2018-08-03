DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It started August 2 when Dallas police issued a Critical Missing Alert for a 70-year-old. Today that man, Roy Cook, still hasn’t been found and detectives have upgraded his disappearance to a Silver Alert.

Police are again asking for help from the public locating Mr. Cook, who was last seen in the 800 block of Lawton Drive in the Pleasant Grove area.

The elderly man has dementia, may be confused when contacted and police believe he could be a danger to himself.

Please help us locate Mr. Roy Cook. He was last seen walking in the 800 blk of Lawton Dr., in his pajamas with no shoes. If you see him please call 911. https://t.co/vQh8cyS1qB — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 2, 2018

Mr. Cook is a black man who stands 5’11″ and weighs about 125 pounds. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Cook was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and either red and white or red, white, and black pajama bottoms. He had on no shoes.

Anyone with information about Mr. Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.