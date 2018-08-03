ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The former mayor of Rowlett defended the city Friday, denying what he called “inflammatory” allegations in lawsuits filed this week by two former employees.

The lawsuits accuse current and former city leaders of sexual harassment, conflicts of interests, retaliation and ended discrimination.

“My clients really believe that the culture there needs to change… the culture that tolerates the discrimination, sexual harassment,” said Andrea Loveless, who represents the former employees.

In her lawsuit, the city’s former chief financial officer, Kimberly Wilson, claims she suffered retaliation for uncovering discrepancies and miscalculations, including problems with the widely publicized Bayside development and placement of a radio tower on the wrong piece of land, which she says caused city manager Brian Funderburk to become “frustrated and angry.”

“She was instructed not to bring those issues up to the city council,” said Loveless. “And if she did, his entire attitude would change.”

A statement from the city Friday said it “vehemently denies that any state or federal statutes have been violated.”

Former mayor Todd Gottel, who resigned last year is not mentioned in the lawsuit or accused of any wrongdoing.

In a Facebook post Friday, though, he stated, “I know first hand there is and was not corruption, no good-old-boy system…” He called the lawsuits “nothing more than an attempt by disgruntled former employees to try to extort money from Rowlett and its taxpayers.”

Loveless, though, says her clients have had trouble finding new employment in part because of how they were fired.

The lawsuits claim city records show the women were terminated for misconduct, while men in similar positions were allowed to keep clean employment records by resigning, including one who was removed following a sexual harassment investigation prompted by one of the plaintiffs.

Both sides say they look forward to making their cases in court.

“I think the detail we were able to put into our complaint is the smoking gun. I mean, I don’t take these cases lightly,” said Loveless.

Here is the former mayor’s entire statement: