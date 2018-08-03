BOISE, Idaho (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More than 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city on Friday morning before being rounded up and hauled away.

CBS affiliate KBOI 2News captured pictures of the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood.

The goats were tagged so neighbors knew they weren’t wild. But initially, no one knew where the animals came from or how they’d gotten there.

It turns out there’s a company in the area called “We Rent Goats”. According to their website customers can rent herds of the animals to “remove noxious weeds from fields, acreage, pastures, open spaces, ditches, ravines and embankments.”

The company says “you name it and the goats can clear it” and that’s exactly what the goats did as they wondered from lawn to lawn.

The owner of We Rent Goats told CBS 2 News that the goats were grazing at a nearby retention pond when they broke through the wooden slats of a fence and set out exploring.

The call about roaming goats came into around 7 a.m. and by 9 a.m. all the animals had been rounded up and loaded on to a We Rent Goats trailer.

