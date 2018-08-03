  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Mavericks have acquired center Chinanu Onuaku from the Houston Rockets for the rights to forward Maarty Leunen.

The Mavericks also get cash in the trade announced Thursday along with the right to send Houston the 2020 second-round pick they obtained from Golden State in 2016.

Chinanu Onuaku

(credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-10 Onuaku was a second-round pick by the Rockets two years ago and averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in six career games. The Maryland native played two years at Louisville before turning pro.

Leunen goes back to the Rockets 10 years after they drafted him in the second round out of Oregon. The native of Washington state has been playing professionally in Turkey, Italy and Germany. Dallas got Leunen from the Clippers last month as part of a deal that sent forward Johnathan Motley to Los Angeles.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

