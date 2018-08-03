MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney ISD will look to still open the doors to its new, $70-million stadium in August despite the fact major cracks were found in its concrete.

The school district suggests the repairs to three areas where the cracks were discovered will not delay plans for the first high school football game in less than four weeks.

McKinney ISD’s superintendent called the stadium’s first game between McKinney High School and McKinney North High School on August 30 a historic event.

He said the construction company has assured the district that cracks in the concrete in the concourse areas and the lower bowl wall will not delay the opening.

According to the district, the affected areas are structurally-sound enough to put off repairs until after the upcoming football season.

McKinney resident and political activist Steve Spainhour supported the $70-million stadium and still does despite the construction issues.

“Construction is not an absolute science, but McCarthy is a good construction company. I’m sure they’ll do their due diligence to do whatever there is to do,” said Spainhour. “They’ve indicated several times to fix whatever issues are there. They are not going to turn it over to the school district and the school district is not going to accept an unsafe facility. So they wouldn’t put people in it unless they felt it was safe, I feel like.”

The school district stressed that any repair costs will come out of the pocket of the construction company and architect.