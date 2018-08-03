IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – As crews in Irving are still removing some of the cars inside a now-collapsed parking garage, two women recall being inside the garage when it started falling apart.

“There was no noise,” said Jigna Babishi. “We didn’t see any cracking, no vibrations. And then all of a sudden we saw the ceiling burst open and cars started raining down.”

Babishi’s car wasn’t damaged.

“After the first collapse and before the second collapse, they allowed a few of us whose cars were parked in the safe zone, to get our cars, and I was able to get mine,” said Babishi.

Her colleague, Eva Yu, wasn’t as lucky.

“She saw the black car fall down on my car,” said Yu.

Crews will work through the weekend to stabilize the garage so they can get the rest of the cars out, including Bridget Halliburton’s.

“I just came to bring my keys today so my car can get pulled in case they start pulling them off before I can get here on Monday,” said Haliburton.

She said several of her co-workers’ cars were damaged and described the mood inside the building as solemn and hopeful.

“You can’t do anything about it. So your attitude has to be understanding and patient,” said Halliburton.

Crews hope to remove all of the cars by Monday.