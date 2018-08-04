Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the National Guard in Caracas on August 4, 2018. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBSNEWS/AP) – Venezuela’s government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Nicolas Maduro. Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast Saturday that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president.

He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government’s version of events.

Maduro’s speech cut off abruptly during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81 anniversary. Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Celia Flores wince and look up after a sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.