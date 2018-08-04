ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor both homered for the third straight game, Mike Minor worked an efficient seven innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Saturday night.

Gallo hit a scorching liner into the right field seats right after Adrian Beltre started the fourth by reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Renato Nunez. His 29th homer of the season put the Rangers up 2-0 against Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (7-10).

Odor went deep in the eighth, a towering 445-foot solo shot beyond the Rangers bullpen in right-center. It was his 13th homer.

Minor (8-6) went seven innings for the first time in six starts, throwing 63 of his 86 pitches for strikes. The lefty struck out six without a walk while allowing one run and four hits.

Jose Leclerc, the expected closer after Keone Kela was traded to Pittsburgh earlier this week, worked a perfect ninth for his first save in five chances.

Bundy struck out six and walked two in his six innings. He has allowed 27 homers this season, one more than Kansas City’s Jakob Junis for the most in the majors.

