FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Stop Six neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of J.W. Food Store on East Berry Street.

According to officers at the scene, the incident started when a man saw his ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend. The two men then got into a fight. That’s when officers say the shooter pulled out a gun and fired at the boyfriend.

The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the shooter ran from the scene, but they do know his name.