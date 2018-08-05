Filed Under:3D Guns, Austin, Defense Distributed, democrat, Rhode Island, Texas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island state senator says she’ll try to get the state to ban 3D-printed plastic guns in the next legislative session.

Sen. Cynthia Coyne says she’ll pre-file legislation. The General Assembly reconvenes in January.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D guns.

3D-printed gun (KELLY WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, reached a settlement with the federal government in June, allowing it to make the plans for the guns available for download. The restraining order puts that plan on hold for now.

Coyne, a Democrat, says she fears that criminals seeking guns will soon be able to bypass background checks, age restrictions and gun licensing rules by printing a gun.

She says it’s a terrifying precedent.

