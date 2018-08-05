A woman died after she was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop in east Dallas. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop in east Dallas Sunday afternoon.

Officials with Dallas Area Rapid Transit say the woman was waiting on the bus stop near Buckner and Peavy at around 2:30 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

This is the scene of a fatal crash at 2800 N Buckner. Bus stop smashed @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/r1l40sG8SW — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) August 5, 2018

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Friends of the victim tell CBS 11 she was a sweet, older woman who worked at a nearby Walmart.

Dallas police are investigating the incident.