JUSTIN, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County firefighters battled a grass fire near Justin in Denton County Monday morning.

Chopper 11 is on the scene. Some vehicles could be seen on the ground burning near a structure.

The scene is near Burnett Road and Sherman Road outside Justin.

Firefighters from Justin and Argyle are fighting the flames.

There is no word yet on how the fire may have started and it appears the structure has not burned.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more info.