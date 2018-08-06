Filed Under:Auto Racing, Brian France, dwi, NASCAR, Oxycodone

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) – NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York’s Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on France’s behalf.

NASCAR says it takes France’s arrest “as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

Brian France

NASCAR CEO and chairman Brian France watches on during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day at NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign.

They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

France has been CEO of the family-founded racing organization since 2003.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s