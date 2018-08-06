DALLAS (Hoodline) – A new rooftop restaurant and bar has made its debut in the DFW area. The new addition to Uptown, called Upside, is located at 2950 Cityplace West Boulevard, within the Canopy by Hilton.

The new lounge offers 360-degree views of the Dallas skyline while serving a menu of small plates, craft and local beers, wines and house cocktails.

On the menu, you’ll see selections like the bacon-wrapped quail legs (stuffed with chorizo with a spicy peach glaze) and the spicy chicken bravas (sous vide chicken, cornbread crust and jalapeño buttermilk sauce).

Cocktails include the Best in Show (Tito’s vodka, pamplemousse liqueur, verjus blanc, lillet blanc and Maldon salt) and the Velvet Rope (strawberry-infused gin, sweet vermouth, cocoa nib and Campari). Click here to see the full menu.

Upside has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5 star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Crystal K. reviewed Upside on July 28 and said, “Love this hidden gem of Dallas! The view of downtown Dallas is incredible and the service is great! We enjoyed our time as we relaxed and unwound here and we definitely will be telling friends about this place!”

Elisa W. noted, “It doesn’t seem like they’ve done a lot of advertising, because no one seems to know it exists. The patio has a beautiful unobstructed view of downtown Dallas. Beautiful indoor and outdoor patio, and the hotel downstairs looks super trendy.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Upside is open daily from 4:00 PM to midnight.