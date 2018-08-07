FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A female driver was killed Tuesday afternoon after her car was struck by a FedEx truck on I-35W in Fort Worth.

Officers responded to the accident at around 11 a.m. on I-35W and Highway 114.

Authorities say traffic in the northbound lanes were having to merge into one due to construction. During this time, a FedEx truck hit a vehicle in front of it, which caused a chain reaction involving several other cars.

According to police, the female driver in the vehicle that was hit by the FedEx truck was killed. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the FedEx driver to crash into the car.

In a statement, FedEx said: “First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved in this incident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.”