IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are hoping today will be the day the last of dozens of cars trapped in a parking garage collapse in Irving can be removed.

The garage caved in one week ago today, since then there have been a number of missions to recover undamaged vehicles and clean up the mess.

Sixty drivable vehicles were removed over the weekend and now the focus is on six vehicles still stranded in the northeast corner of the structure. Crews with the Irving Fire Department say they can’t begin to “focus on debris and crushed vehicle removal” until those vehicles are lifted from the garage.

Collapse Update #8- Crane will be on site, however, no crane work will take place Tues am. Additional shoring needs to be installed in certain areas. Crane work may begin Tue afternoon. Will have update by noon tomorrow. — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) August 6, 2018

As it stands, engineers are working to get additional shoring in place so the crane can safely hoist those last vehicles out of the garage.

Last Tuesday, a 40 by 40 foot section of the upper deck of the parking garage collapsed. Part of another level of the garage caved in — as Chopper 11 flew overhead — about five hours after the first collapse.

No one was hurt, but dozens of cars were smashed or trapped in the rubble.

Investigators are still working to find out exactly what caused the collapse.