SAN FRANCISCO (CBS San Francisco) – An aspiring rapper from North Texas was killed Monday in a shooting on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, authorities said. The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 31-year-old Darryl Stinnette of Mesquite, also known as Li’l Pooh in Dallas music circles.

Li’l Pooh had been on the scene since he was a high school student. According to his website, Stinnette was working on his debut rap album, entitled “Late Nights, Early Mornings,” at the time of his death. He was also the dad of a 10-year-old child and a newborn baby.

Two other men were also injured during the shooting. One of them remained hospitalized on Tuesday while the other victim has already been treated and released. Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the killing. The suspect fled from the scene in a silver vehicle and remains at large.

According to Ofc. Bert Diaz with the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles were traveling eastbound at around 2:20 a.m. on Monday. The victims were all in one SUV when the suspect pulled up next to them and fired. This caused the SUV to hit a nearby sedan. Diaz said that the sedan’s driver heard several gunshots before the crash.

Stinnette was driving the SUV, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Stinnette’s father, who lives in North Texas, the rapper was in San Francisco for work, and had been touring with his music company. He received his Li’l Pooh stage name from his mother.