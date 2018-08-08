  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Dieudonne Babutu was last seen yesterday at a park in the 4500 block of Campus Drive in Southeast Fort Worth.

babutu 8 Year Old Boy Goes Missing In Fort Worth

Source: Fort Worth Police

Police describe him as 4-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds.  He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red T-shirt and brown shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

This is a developing story.  Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.

 

 

 

