If you recognize this man please contact Detective Barton at (214) 671.3685 or Crime Stoppers. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help finding the man accused in a sexual assault of a woman in a nightclub bathroom.

Detectives released a sketch today in hopes someone would recognize him.

The brazen attack happened on June 22 just before 1 a.m. at the Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Avenue while numerous people were inside.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, 20-25 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches tall, between 150 to 170 pounds, with dark brown or black hair, curly on top with fade cut on the sides.

If anyone has information regarding his identity or any information about this crime, please contact Detective Barton at (214) 671.3685 or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and the indictment of the suspect.