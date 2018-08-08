LOS ANGELES (CBS News) – It can be tough trying to get kids to sleep after a long day of summer fun, but Disney is here to help, by lending the voices of some of their most beloved characters.

The company announced Monday the launch of the Disney store’s Sleep Shop Hotline. “Families and fans can add a little Disney magic into the bedtime routine,” they said, by calling the “toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY,” the official release explained.

Parents or kids who call the phone number will be greeted by one of five pre-recorded messages from their favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy. The company hopes that the messages will “give kids something to look forward to at bedtime.”

The hotline could really come in handy, as the effects of too little sleep on growing children can lead to behavior problems and, as any parent knows, difficult mornings. The hours of shuteye that a kid needs per night varies with age, but typically ranges from 12-16 hours for babies and 8-10 hours for teens.

The hotline will be live until August 31, when most kids have gone back to school. It is available to those living in the United States and Canada.

Disney also announced the launch of their Sleep Shop, a collection of bedtime items for children. They collaborated with a certified pediatric sleep coach to create the line.