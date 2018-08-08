  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Bull Bullard, Harlem Globetrotters, New Jersey, Woodbine Airport

WOODBINE, N.J. (AP) – Talk about hang time. Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard has made a trick basketball shot from an airplane.

Sitting behind the pilot in a two-person Super Cub, Bullard leaned out the doorless plane and dropped a shot at a hoop set up on a landing strip at the Woodbine Airport in New Jersey as they flew over at about 70 mph.

Known for their on-court trickery with a basketball, Bull’s shot was the first by a Globetrotter from an airplane.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s