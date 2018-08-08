School SafetyKeeping Our Kids Safe In School - Join The Interactive Conversation Now
Filed Under:border checkpoint, Border Patrol, Checkpoint, emergency responders, Emergency Services, Emergency Sirens, emergency vehicle, fake, Texas Border Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol
(credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

FALFURRIAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officers caught and arrested a driver and three immigrants who fled through a South Texas border checkpoint in an SUV falsely decked out as an emergency response vehicle.

Border Patrol Agent Carlos Ruiz said Wednesday that investigators believe it’s a fake fire/emergency medical services vehicle and the driver pretended to be an off-duty employee.

fake emergency suv Driver, Immigrants In Fake Emergency SUV Caught By Texas Border Patrol

(credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Border Patrol statement says the white SUV pulled into the Falfurrias checkpoint on Tuesday. The vehicle had numerous markings including “Fire-EMS,” ”Call 911″ and “Supervisor.”

The vehicle markings did not list any city or county.

The driver sped away as agents were inspecting the SUV and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle. Agents chased the vehicle, detaining three immigrants from Brazil and the U.S. driver.

Officials didn’t immediately release names of the individuals, but said the case will be referred for prosecution.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s