FALFURRIAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officers caught and arrested a driver and three immigrants who fled through a South Texas border checkpoint in an SUV falsely decked out as an emergency response vehicle.

Border Patrol Agent Carlos Ruiz said Wednesday that investigators believe it’s a fake fire/emergency medical services vehicle and the driver pretended to be an off-duty employee.

A Border Patrol statement says the white SUV pulled into the Falfurrias checkpoint on Tuesday. The vehicle had numerous markings including “Fire-EMS,” ”Call 911″ and “Supervisor.”

The vehicle markings did not list any city or county.

The driver sped away as agents were inspecting the SUV and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle. Agents chased the vehicle, detaining three immigrants from Brazil and the U.S. driver.

Officials didn’t immediately release names of the individuals, but said the case will be referred for prosecution.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)