DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors in Dallas say the “Spider Bite” Flasher has been exposing himself to women for more than a year.

“He’s telling the same story about a spider bite… that he’s looking for a clinic or a hospital,” said Stacey Morgan. She said the man approached her in a grey SUV on Friday as she walked in a Lower Greenville neighborhood.

“He’s wearing a very tight shirt and really short shorts and his upper thigh is wrapped in a bandage,” said Morgan. “He counts on that element of surprise and that’s why he keeps getting away with it.”

When Morgan posted the encounter on social media, a dozen other women shared their stories.

Though Dallas Police told CBS 11 News that they only have one formal report that was filed in May of last year.

Morgan called 911 on Friday and encourages anyone else with information to do the same.