DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of young summer campers at the Boys and Girls Club of East Dallas received a special surprise from their favorite super heroes!

The cast of Marvel Universe Live is in town for performances in Dallas and Fort Worth, but before any of those shows they took the time off on Wednesday to hang out the kids.

The cast members held a “Super Hero Camp,” and taught the children how to perform stunts and moves like real life cape crusaders.

Ashley Olivier, a cast member on the show said, “They love it. It’s so much fun because we get to bring these characters that mean so much to them to life right in front of them.”

She went on to say she hopes the kids are inspired by super heroes.

Olivier added, “I really want to bring that inspiration and I believe we all want to bring that inspiration to kids and adults no matter the age.”

The children were treated to a live show featuring Spiderman defeating an evil doer, and were then given free tickets for them and their families to come out and watch the shows in person.

“Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes” plays at the American Airlines Center August 9 – 12, and at the Fort Worth Convention Center August 16 – 19.