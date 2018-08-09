TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man arrested for the sexual assault of a child last year has been convicted and sentenced to two life sentences, plus 20 years.

Crispin Suarez-Garcia was given the sentence after pleading guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 14 and Indecency with a Child for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12 year old Fort Worth girl.

The girl’s parents reported her missing after she didn’t return home from the park with her friends. Witnesses later told police they had seen a dark sedan, driven by two Hispanic men, circling near where the girl and a friend had been walking.

Fort Worth police officers searched the area around Brittain Street, located the car at Suarez’ home and found the girl inside. When the girl was able to speak she said Suarez was a stranger to her and detailed to investigators what the man had done to her.

Tarrant County prosecutor Emily Dixon said, “Given the violence of this offense, but for the quick and thorough work of the Fort Worth Police Department, we could have been prosecuting Suarez for an even worse crime.”

After his arrest, police said Suarez was confused as to why his actions were wrong because he said when he called out to the girl from his car she waved — an action he interpreted as her “being flirtatious.”

Since he eventually pled guilty to all the charges the judge said Suarez would be granted “leniency” and so ordered that his sentences should be served concurrently, which means after serving so many years he will be eligible for parol.