NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – Crocs Inc. said that it’s closing all of its manufacturing facilities, and announced that its chief financial officer will resign.

The Colorado-based company noted in a press release Tuesday that a facility in Mexico will shutter and there are plans to close one in Italy. Officials with Crocs say the company is making the moves in order “to simplify the business and improve profitability.” It’s unclear what the future of production will be.

The company said Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave Crocs effective April 1, 2019. Her successor will be Anne Mehlman, who comes from Amazon-owned online shoe retailer Zappos. Mehlman will begin her duties later this month.

Crocs became popular among hospital and restaurant workers and others toiling on their feet all day after its 2002 launch, with annual sales soaring past $100 million before a fall from favor and experiencing a mixed road business-wise ever since.

