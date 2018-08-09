WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DALLAS (AP) – Devin Harris is returning to the Dallas Mavericks for the third time after signing a $2.4 million free agent contract.

The Mavericks announced the deal with the 14-year veteran on Wednesday. His contract is for the veteran minimum.

Dallas originally acquired Harris from Washington, along with Jerry Stackhouse and Christian Laettner, in a draft-day trade for Antawn Jamison in June 2004. He played for the Mavericks until getting traded to New Jersey in February 2008, in a deal that brought Jason Kidd to the Mavericks.

Harris first returned to Dallas as a free agent before the 2013-14 season, and stayed until the Mavericks traded him to Denver last February as part of a three-team deal at the trade deadline.

The 35-year-old Harris has averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in his 917 career games, including 446 starts.

