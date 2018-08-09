FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Lightning may be to blame for a house fire in Frisco early Thursday morning that left three first responders with minor injuries. The incident happened at around 4:10 a.m. in the 12000 block of Burnt Prairie Lane, not far from Panther Creek Parkway.

A passing police officer spotted smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the house and notified dispatchers, who then called firefighters to the scene. When crews arrived at the two-story home, they began an “aggressive offensive attack” on the blaze.

The fire was said to be under control about an hour later.

One police officer and two firefighters suffered injuries during this incident. The officer and one firefighter were taken to an area hospital while the second firefighter went to an urgent care facility, according to Frisco Fire Department Deputy Chief Kyle Mills. None of their injuries are life threatening.

Fire investigators stayed at the scene on Thursday morning. Because of the nature of the fire, officials are looking to see if a lightning strike from Thursday morning storms may have been to blame. However, at this time, an official cause of the fire is still not known.