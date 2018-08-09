WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Babies, Babies R Us, Baby, baby formula, baby store, Department store, Department Stores, Diapers, J.C. Penney, jc penney, JCPenney, Toys R Us

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — J.C. Penney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores beyond clothing as the retialer joins the many other chains trying to claim some of the Babies R Us sales up for grabs.

j c penney 683407968 J.C. Penney To Open 500 Baby Shops Amid Babies R Us Demise

Shoppers walk past signage for a JC Penney department store. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Plano-based chain is opening baby shops in 500 stores that are near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations, now that Babies R Us owner Toys R Us has liquidated. Starting Aug. 30, J.C. Penney will sell in stores items like cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats that it had formerly sold on its website only.

babies r us 909787624 J.C. Penney To Open 500 Baby Shops Amid Babies R Us Demise

The parking lot at a Babies “R” Us store sits nearly empty on January 24, 2018. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A number of retailers, like Walmart, Target, BuyBuy Baby and Amazon, are trying to attract former Babies R Us shoppers by adding more baby products, offering subscription baby supply services, enlisting pregnant celebrities for promotions, or helping people recreate their gift registries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s