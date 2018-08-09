NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — J.C. Penney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores beyond clothing as the retialer joins the many other chains trying to claim some of the Babies R Us sales up for grabs.

The Plano-based chain is opening baby shops in 500 stores that are near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations, now that Babies R Us owner Toys R Us has liquidated. Starting Aug. 30, J.C. Penney will sell in stores items like cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats that it had formerly sold on its website only.

A number of retailers, like Walmart, Target, BuyBuy Baby and Amazon, are trying to attract former Babies R Us shoppers by adding more baby products, offering subscription baby supply services, enlisting pregnant celebrities for promotions, or helping people recreate their gift registries.

