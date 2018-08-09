WACO (AP) — Texas ranchers and several government agencies say a recent decision to ban a tool to treat a deadly tick could put cattle at risk.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller last month halted the use of 15 cattle fever tick spray boxes in South Texas for lacking ventilation. The boxes spray livestock with a chemical to eliminate ticks that spread bovine babesiosis.

The Texas Animal Health Commission says the disease kills 90 percent of the animals it infects. The commission has identified nearly 920 cattle exposed to fever ticks in 82 counties since September 2016.

Commission Director Andy Schwartz says the boxes allow safe treatment.

But a spokesman for the Texas Farm Bureau says cattle are in jeopardy and cattle raisers need a short-term solution.