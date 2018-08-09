WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:American Paint Horse Association, Fort Worth Stockyards, Hotel Drover, Local TV, Redevelopment, Rodeo Brewing Company, Shake Shack

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Stockyards is undergoing a major renovation – transforming 200,000 square feet of horse and mule barns into restaurant, retail and entertainment space.

It’s the first part of a multi-phase project.

Developer Craig Cavileer said it was important to keep the original flavor.

“People come here to see the authentic west and American cowboy and the longhorns,” said Cavileer.

Bethan and Ben Jeffries, visiting from Wales, made their first visit to Stockyards on Thursday.

“We’ve been to quite a few places in the states already, but this is just something that you’re not going to see anywhere else,” says Bethan Jeffries.

New additions will include the American Paint Horse Association and a second Rodeo Brewing Company – a brewpub-meets-live-music-hall and Shake Shack – a popular joint serving up burgers and milkshakes.

Hotel Drover will be the “anchor and crown jewel,” Cavileer said.

It’s expected to open in the spring of 2020.

The $175 million phase one renovation is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

