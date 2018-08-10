WEATHERStorms Possible | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Actress, Blade Runner, burglary, Local TV, New York City, No Way Out, Person of Interest, Sean Young, Surveillance Video

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say actress Sean Young is wanted for questioning after she was caught on surveillance video stealing laptops and video production software from a store in New York City.

Police say employees at a store in Queens reported a burglary Thursday. They say surveillance video showed Young and a male companion breaking in and stealing laptops and software worth about $12,000.

A representative for Young did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The 58-year-old Young starred in 1980s movies including “Blade Runner,” ”No Way Out” and “Wall Street.” She recently appeared in “The Alienist” on TNT.

Young has been known for erratic behavior over the years. She was arrested outside an Oscars party in 2012 after she was accused of slapping a security guard.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s