DALLAS (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite Korean restaurant? We’ve crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own personal flavor to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

No. 1 Plus Chicken

Topping the list is No. 1 Plus Chicken. Located at 2240 Royal Lane, Suite 103, in Preston Hollow, the fried chicken spot is the highest rated Korean restaurant in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for fried chicken options like the Sweet Spicy Sauce, the Soy Glazed and the Sweet Sauteed Garlic. It also has oven-baked chicken, chicken wings and specialty chicken dishes, among other Korean options. Click here to see the full menu.

Tanya W. reviewed No. 1 Plus Chicken on July 10 and wrote, “This place has some of the best chicken in town. The regular fried was awesome and so were all of the other flavors. I loved the green onion chicken and the wings are great, especially if you like spicy food. Everything was fresh and seasoned perfectly.”

Koryo Kalbi Korean BBQ

Next up is Koryo Kalbi Korean BBQ in Preston Hollow, situated at 2560 Royal Lane, Suite 105. Receiving 4 stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp, the Korean barbecue spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The menu includes options like black Angus short ribs or marbled ribeye, Kobe beef brisket slices, pork neck or belly, duck, chicken and beef tongue, among others. The barbecue is prepared at your table and is served with sides. You can also try bibimbab, noodle dishes, soups and more. Click here to see the full menu.

Yelp user Eugene L. said, “The best Korean barbecue in the area. Great selection of banchan. Every time I go there, the food is invariably great. The barbecue is prepared right at the table on a wood coal grill. Try the marinated meats and duck. They have a good selection of seafood too, which can be ordered from the kitchen.”

bbbop Seoul Kitchen

Upper Greenville’s bbbop Seoul Kitchen, located at 5323 Greenville Avenue, Suite 5, is another top choice, with Yelp users giving the Asian fusion and Korean spot 4 stars out of 573 reviews. There is also another highly regarded location at 828 West Davis Street.

On the menu, you’ll find various Korean rice bowls, like the Orange Bop (chicken, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, cilantro and orange sauce), the Old School Bop (steak or chicken, pickled carrots and cabbage, spinach, zucchini and Seoul Fire sauce) and the For Realz Bop (steak, zucchini, carrots and bean sprouts seasoned with garlic, sesame oil and Seoul Fire sauce). It also has Korean fried chicken, tacos and more. Click here to see the full menu.

Madison P. wrote, “I love bbbop! The fried chicken is amazing, but my favorite thing to get is the Orange Bop. Definitely a Korean-American blend, so if you’re looking for an authentic Korean meal, this is not the place for you. Still, amazing food and a cute aesthetic.”

Sura Korean Bistro

Sura Korean Bistro in Preston Hollow is another go-to, with 4 stars out of 430 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2240 Royal Lane, Suite 106, to see for yourself.

The eatery, which has a buffet option, offers dishes like hot plate barbecue (including spicy pork tenderloin, beef short ribs or grilled shrimp with teriyaki sauce), cold noodles such as bibimbap, baked fish platters and more. Click here to see the full menu.

Donna K. reviewed Sura Korean Bistro on July 24 and said, “Great go-to place for some authentic Korean cuisine. You can either choose from the full menu items downstairs or the the buffet upstairs. Both are great choices.”

Seoul Garden

Finally, over in Preston Hollow, check out Seoul Garden, which has earned 4 stars out of 246 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean spot at 2502 Royal Lane, Suite 103.

The restaurant offers a variety of Korean dishes, from Korean barbecue to stone pot bibimbap and more. You’ll see dishes like mandu guk (dumpling soup boiled in beef broth), dak gui (grilled boneless chicken marinated in a hot spicy sauce) and bulgogi (grilled sliced sirloin marinated in a house sauce) on the menu, which you can check out here.

Jenny W. wrote, “I got the dolsot bibimbap and it was exactly what I was looking for. Looks simple, but all the parts were flavorful and delicious. Not that much meat, but I actually prefer all the veggies, so it didn’t bother me. The pot comes piping hot, so your rice will crisp on the bottom.”