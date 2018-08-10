DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2018-19 schedule Friday which will tip-off on the road against No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns on October 17 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The 2018-19 campaign will mark the Mavericks’ 39th season and their 18th playing at American Airlines Center.

The first home game will be on Oct. 20 when Karl Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town.

The Mavericks’ national TV schedule includes two games on ESPN and three games on TNT.

Along with the season opener at Phoenix on Oct. 17, the Mavericks’ Oct. 24 game at the Atlanta Hawks will also air on ESPN.

TNT will have the exclusive rights to DeAndre Jordan’s return to Los Angeles when Dallas plays the L.A. Clippers on Dec. 20. The Mavericks second trip to Phoenix on Dec. 13 and their Mar. 14 trip to Denver will also be televised on TNT.

The remaining portion of the Mavericks’ local television schedule for games on FOX Sports Southwest will be released at a later date. All games can be heard on ESPN 103.3 FM and on Univision Deportes KFLC 1270 AM.

Dallas will play a balanced home-away schedule in 2018-19 with its longest home stand being three games (four times) and its longest road trip just four games (twice). In the month of April, the Mavericks will play four of their final six games at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are scheduled to have 14 back-to-backs this season. Dallas will play eight back-to-backs that start at home and conclude on the road, four away-away back-to-backs and two back-to-backs that will begin on the road and end at home.

The back-to-back world champion Golden State Warriors will make two stops at American Airlines Center. Both games fall on the weekend with the first trip coming on Saturday, Nov. 17 and the second being Sunday, Jan. 13. LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers will make their lone trip to Dallas on Jan. 7.