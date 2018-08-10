DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced Friday that they have signed forward Jalen Jones. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, per team policy.

Jones played in 12 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 13.5 minutes per game. He was then put on the organization’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he averaged 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20.8 minutes across five games.

The Mavs obtained Jones via a waiver claim in January.

Jones is originally from Dallas, and started his college career at SMU before transferring to Texas A&M. He was selected to the All-SEC First Team in his senior year with the Aggies, but went undrafted in 2016. Jones spent the 2016-17 season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws, and was named to the 2017 G League All-Star team.