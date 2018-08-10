FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In what may have been one of the biggest parties Fate, Texas has ever seen, a heartfelt community welcomed home a five-year-old girl, who is battling a brain tumor, from the hospital.

It all started with a simple email request from a family member.

“This is the day we’ve all been waiting for — her to come home,” said aunt Amanda Bailey.

Rebecca Miller is battling an incurable brain tumor.

“She has DIPG. DIPG has a zero percent survival rate,” said aunt Denise Moore.

But on Friday, she got to return home from the hospital to be surrounded by love and comfort. She may have expected to only see her immediate family, but the community of Fate had other plans.

As the special motorcade escorted Rebecca’s ambulance, her Aunt Bailey led hundreds of people to cheer on the five-year-old girl. Many of them were total strangers.

Rebecca was overwhelmed by the surprise but was happy to see familiar faces, like her great-grandfather.

“It makes me feel amazing that this many people are here for my daughter,” said Rebecca’s mother Melissa Miller. “It’s been a really long couple of months. It’s amazing.”

The five-year-old’s family is ready to shower her with love and celebrate her life.

It’s also a day the city won’t soon forget. The mayor made a special proclamation that guarantees “August 10, 2018 will always be Rebecca’s Day.”

“She’s an amazing spirit. The world is a better place having her in it,” said Moore.