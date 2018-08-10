FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction is done on I-35W north of Fort Worth, but don’t punch the gas pedal just yet.

The 50 miles per hour speed limit in place during years of work on the highway is still in effect, and police said Friday as long as it’s posted, it will be enforced.

The $1.6 billion project between I-30 and US 287 was declared finished in July, months ahead of schedule.

Construction crews have largely disappeared, but speed limit signs present during four years of construction are still up.

A TxDOT spokesman said Friday the limit was retained due to construction crews still completing landscaping work along the 10-mile stretch.

The work is finished though now, and the speed limit is expected to be raised to 60 mph in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the traffic division for Fort Worth Police wrote in an email “Since it is posted at 50 then that is what it is enforced at.”

TxDOT also expects to evaluate traffic on the entire corridor over the next six months. Speeds could be adjusted again, including in the new express lanes where limits are already posted at 70 mph.