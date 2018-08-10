CRYSTAL BEACH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man was bitten by a shark while swimming off the coast of Texas and is being treated for numerous puncture wounds to his right leg.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says the beachgoer was bitten Thursday morning while swimming off the second sandbar near Stingray Road, not far from Crystal Beach. The man was bitten above the knee.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to a Galveston hospital. Officials say the victim has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities aren’t sure what kind of shark bit the man, who was able to swim to shore and flag down a deputy for help.

According to the Shark Research Institute, 58 unprovoked shark attacks have been recorded in Texas waters since 1900.

