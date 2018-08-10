WEATHERStorms Possible | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crystal Beach, Galveston County, Local TV, shark, shark attack, shark bite, Sharks, Texas

CRYSTAL BEACH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man was bitten by a shark while swimming off the coast of Texas and is being treated for numerous puncture wounds to his right leg.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says the beachgoer was bitten Thursday morning while swimming off the second sandbar near Stingray Road, not far from Crystal Beach. The man was bitten above the knee.

shark bite Swimmer Recovering After Being Bitten By Shark Off Texas

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office released a graphic photo, showing the 42-year-old victim was missing small chunks of flesh from deep bite marks on his thigh, just above his knee. (credit Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. CBS News)

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to a Galveston hospital. Officials say the victim has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities aren’t sure what kind of shark bit the man, who was able to swim to shore and flag down a deputy for help.

According to the Shark Research Institute, 58 unprovoked shark attacks have been recorded in Texas waters since 1900.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s