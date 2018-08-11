DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in south Dallas Friday evening, and police are searching for the gunman.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Creek Cove Drive at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Police say two people got into a fight before the shooting, and then one man drove away. Another person then fired shots at the man’s car.

The man then crashed into a parked truck after he was shot.

Police are searching the person who killed the man and are checking the neighborhood for security footage that could lead to an arrest.