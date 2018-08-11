ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities arrested a man on Saturday after they say he rammed into an Arlington police officer’s motorcycle before fleeing a traffic stop.

Lonnie Johnson, 27, was arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Arlington SWAT.

Body-cam footage tweeted by the department shows the incident as it occurred on Thursday. The officer stopped the vehicle and parked his motorcycle behind it. The officer then approached the driver’s side.

VIDEO ATTACHED-Outstanding job by US Marshals North TX Fugitive Task Force and APD SWAT today! 27-year old Lonnie Johnson arrested after ramming a motor officer’s bike and fleeing from traffic stop. Arrested for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, Evading Arrest & Fail to ID. pic.twitter.com/4DRkQq7rTC — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 11, 2018

According to police, Johnson told the officer that he didn’t have any identification on him. The driver put the car in reverse and fled scene, but not before striking the officer’s motorcycle.

Police say the officer had to quickly move out of the way to avoid being struck. Johnson could be found by responding officers.

The 27-year-old was later found on Saturday.

“Today with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force along with Arlington PD SWAT, we took the suspect into custody. Great job by our team and federal partners! This guy was dangerous,” tweeted Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.